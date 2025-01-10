Maui News

HIDOE closes multiple schools on Maui today due to power outages, unsafe roads

January 10, 2025, 6:18 AM HST
Updated January 10, 6:54 AM
Public schools in Hāna, Lahaina and Kihei will be closed to students and staff today, Friday, Jan. 10, due to power outages and unsafe road conditions caused by weather impacts:

East Maui

  • Hāna High & Elementary

South Maui

  • Kamali‘i Elementary 
  • Kīhei Elementary
  • Lokelani Intermediate
  • Kūlanihāko‘i High
West Maui

  • King Kamehameha III Elementary
  • Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary
  • Lahaina Intermediate
  • Lahainaluna High

(6:35 a.m. Update)  Also, Kamehameha Schools Maui ʻAʻapueo (Pukalani) campus and Seabury Hall are closed today, Jan. 10, 2025 due to unsafe weather and driving conditions for students and staff across the island.

Impacted schools are notifying families directly. All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time. For further updates, stay tuned to official HIDOE communications and social media.

