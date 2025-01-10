HIDOE closes multiple schools on Maui today due to power outages, unsafe roads

Public schools in Hāna, Lahaina and Kihei will be closed to students and staff today, Friday, Jan. 10, due to power outages and unsafe road conditions caused by weather impacts:

East Maui

Hāna High & Elementary

South Maui

Kamali‘i Elementary

Kīhei Elementary

Lokelani Intermediate

Kūlanihāko‘i High

West Maui

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary

Lahaina Intermediate

Lahainaluna High

(6:35 a.m. Update) Also, Kamehameha Schools Maui ʻAʻapueo (Pukalani) campus and Seabury Hall are closed today, Jan. 10, 2025 due to unsafe weather and driving conditions for students and staff across the island.

Impacted schools are notifying families directly. All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time. For further updates, stay tuned to official HIDOE communications and social media.