Nighttime traffic to be alternated at the ‘pali’ tunnel on Honoapi‘ilani Highway

Honoapiʻilani Highway tunnel with Lahaina signs. PC: Hawaii Community Foundation – Maui Strong

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users to prepare for potential traffic delays at the ‘pali’ tunnel on Honoapi‘ilani Highway for guardrail work.

Because the work will require a lane closure at the tunnel, traffic flow will be alternated.

The work will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, beginning Monday, Jan. 13 with the last closure for the week ending at 5 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Work will continue nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Tuesday, Jan. 21, with the last closure for the week ending at 5 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24.

Motorists are asked to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.