Maui News

Nighttime traffic to be alternated at the ‘pali’ tunnel on Honoapi‘ilani Highway

January 10, 2025, 11:45 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Honoapiʻilani Highway tunnel with Lahaina signs. PC: Hawaii Community Foundation – Maui Strong

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users to prepare for potential traffic delays at the ‘pali’ tunnel on Honoapi‘ilani Highway for guardrail work.

Because the work will require a lane closure at the tunnel, traffic flow will be alternated.

The work will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, beginning Monday, Jan. 13 with the last closure for the week ending at 5 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Work will continue nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Tuesday, Jan. 21, with the last closure for the week ending at 5 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24.

Motorists are asked to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments