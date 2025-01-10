West Maui residents, visitors asked to conserve water

Recent rain events have caused an increase in mud, sediment and turbidity in the surface water sources in West Maui, limiting production capacity of potable water at treatment facilities.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is asking residents and visitors to conserve water until the water treatment facilities can return to normal operating capacity.

The water conservation request applies to the area from Leialiʻi Parkway to Puamana subdivision and includes Lahainaluna High School and areas below the campus.