Waiehu Golf Course reopens: area deemed safe after empty grenade found

PC: Maui Police Department

Waiehu Golf Course reopened on Saturday after an investigation and response into a report of a possible unexploded ordnance found earlier in the day.

The incident was reported at around 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 11.

As a safety precaution, the area was blocked off until the arrival of the Hawaiʻi Inter-Island Bomb Squad (HIBS) – Maui unit.

Once on scene, the unit observed a grenade with an open bottom and hollow inside. Further observation revealed the grenade spoon and safety pin were intact; however, the front of the spoon was not connected to the fuse body, the striker pin was missing and no explosives were contained within the fuse. The item was subsequently recovered and submitted for safekeeping.

The golf course was later reopened, with no injuries reported.

The Maui Police Department asks the public to refrain from handling ordnances directly and to contact the department for assistance upon discovery of any unexploded ordnance.