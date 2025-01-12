Hirono announces Class of 2029 nominees to United States Service Academies

US Military Academy West Point. Photo Courtesy: US Military Academy

Thirty-nine Hawaiʻi students have earned nominations to US military service academies for the Class of 2029, announced US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono on Friday. The nominees will advance for consideration by each academy’s director of admissions.

“Each year, Hawaiʻi students from all walks of life apply to our military service academies with aspirations of serving our country,” Hirono said. “These young people work hard to earn nominations and I am proud to announce this year’s impressive group of nominees. I know they will represent our state with pride and distinction.”

This announcement includes Hirono’s nominations for the US Air Force Academy, the US Military Academy, the US Naval Academy and the US Merchant Marine Academy. The US Coast Guard Academy uses a separate application process. Members of Congress submit nominations to the four service academies for their respective states. Each academy’s director of admissions then selects from the submitted lists of nominees, who are measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions, and volunteer or employment experiences. Nomination does not guarantee appointment.

Hirono’s Class of 2029 academy nominations are:

US Naval Academy

Jacob Barner, Radford High School

Isabella Cordes, Kalāheo High School

Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei Charter School

Andrew Howell, Le Jardin Academy

Akahai Hudgens, Kamehameha Schools – Kapālama

Gabriel Kelley, Island School

William Knight, Kalāheo High School

Joshua Kraft, Kapolei High School

Mia Monday, Kalāheo High School

Braden Oxendine, Radford High School

William Pierce, The Salisbury School – Connecticut

Caleb Schmaeling, Hawaiʻi Tech Academy

Kevin Simmons, Saint Louis School

Cole Whiteman, Punahou School

Jia Qui Zhan, Roosevelt High School

US Air Force Academy

Jacob Barner, Radford High School

Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei Charter School

Reese Distelzweig, Radford High School

John Ganske, Moanalua High School

Natalie Garana, Kealakehe High School

Andrew Howell, Le Jardin Academy

Ka‘ai Kalau‘ihi, Molokaʻi High School

Sammi Kinoshita, Baldwin High School

Joshua Kraft, Kapolei High School

Bryson Leong, ‘Iolani School

Samuel Lorge, Kaiser High School

Jariahlyn Rhoades, Punahou School

Jaden Scott, Kalāheo High School

Samantha Teschler, Maui Prep Academy

Tayson Tiitii, Punahou School

US Military Academy at West Point

Johnathan Aspera, Mid Pacific Institute

Fallon Barretto, Kamehameha Schools – Kapālama

Bruno Bruyere, Maryknoll School

Zachary Carlile, Zama American High School – Japan

Alexander Cramer, Mililani High School

Constantine Cramer, Mililani High School

Isabelle Inocencio, Damien School

William Knight, Kalāheo High School

Jose Layugan, Leilehua High School

Rafael Ortiz, Mililani High School

Braden Oxendine, Radford High School

Temana Shimasaki, Kamehameha Schools – Kapālama

Cole Whiteman, Punahou School

Tyler Wilson, Mid Pacific Institute

Jia Qui Zhan, Roosevelt High School

US Merchant Marine Academy