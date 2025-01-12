Hirono announces Class of 2029 nominees to United States Service Academies
Thirty-nine Hawaiʻi students have earned nominations to US military service academies for the Class of 2029, announced US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono on Friday. The nominees will advance for consideration by each academy’s director of admissions.
“Each year, Hawaiʻi students from all walks of life apply to our military service academies with aspirations of serving our country,” Hirono said. “These young people work hard to earn nominations and I am proud to announce this year’s impressive group of nominees. I know they will represent our state with pride and distinction.”
This announcement includes Hirono’s nominations for the US Air Force Academy, the US Military Academy, the US Naval Academy and the US Merchant Marine Academy. The US Coast Guard Academy uses a separate application process. Members of Congress submit nominations to the four service academies for their respective states. Each academy’s director of admissions then selects from the submitted lists of nominees, who are measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions, and volunteer or employment experiences. Nomination does not guarantee appointment.
Hirono’s Class of 2029 academy nominations are:
US Naval Academy
- Jacob Barner, Radford High School
- Isabella Cordes, Kalāheo High School
- Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei Charter School
- Andrew Howell, Le Jardin Academy
- Akahai Hudgens, Kamehameha Schools – Kapālama
- Gabriel Kelley, Island School
- William Knight, Kalāheo High School
- Joshua Kraft, Kapolei High School
- Mia Monday, Kalāheo High School
- Braden Oxendine, Radford High School
- William Pierce, The Salisbury School – Connecticut
- Caleb Schmaeling, Hawaiʻi Tech Academy
- Kevin Simmons, Saint Louis School
- Cole Whiteman, Punahou School
- Jia Qui Zhan, Roosevelt High School
US Air Force Academy
- Jacob Barner, Radford High School
- Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei Charter School
- Reese Distelzweig, Radford High School
- John Ganske, Moanalua High School
- Natalie Garana, Kealakehe High School
- Andrew Howell, Le Jardin Academy
- Ka‘ai Kalau‘ihi, Molokaʻi High School
- Sammi Kinoshita, Baldwin High School
- Joshua Kraft, Kapolei High School
- Bryson Leong, ‘Iolani School
- Samuel Lorge, Kaiser High School
- Jariahlyn Rhoades, Punahou School
- Jaden Scott, Kalāheo High School
- Samantha Teschler, Maui Prep Academy
- Tayson Tiitii, Punahou School
US Military Academy at West Point
- Johnathan Aspera, Mid Pacific Institute
- Fallon Barretto, Kamehameha Schools – Kapālama
- Bruno Bruyere, Maryknoll School
- Zachary Carlile, Zama American High School – Japan
- Alexander Cramer, Mililani High School
- Constantine Cramer, Mililani High School
- Isabelle Inocencio, Damien School
- William Knight, Kalāheo High School
- Jose Layugan, Leilehua High School
- Rafael Ortiz, Mililani High School
- Braden Oxendine, Radford High School
- Temana Shimasaki, Kamehameha Schools – Kapālama
- Cole Whiteman, Punahou School
- Tyler Wilson, Mid Pacific Institute
- Jia Qui Zhan, Roosevelt High School
US Merchant Marine Academy
- Daniel Arima, ‘Iolani School
- Stanley Kimmel, Waimea High School