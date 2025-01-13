Maui Land & Pineapple welcomes Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina to Kapalua Resort 























Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. announced that Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina will soon open their second location at Kapalua Resort after the 2023 wildfires claimed its original Front Street location. This addition to the resort marks a significant step toward the continued restoration of West Maui’s dining scene and the broader community’s recovery, according to the announcement.

“We are so excited to welcome a beloved local restaurant like Sale Pepe to the historic village center in Kapalua Resort,” said Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company. “Adding top tier community favorites like Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina in our town center is one way that we put our spaces to their highest use, supporting local jobs, creating welcoming gathering places, and establishing a vibrant character for this remarkable village.”

“Partnering with Maui Land and Pine on this second location is exciting. Continuing to serve the West Maui community was so important to us, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible outpouring of support from community members,” said Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina Co-owner Qiana Di Bari. “We are counting down the days until we can say, ‘Mangiare insieme—let’s eat together’ again.”

The restaurant’s updated design harmonizes modern Italian aesthetics with island influences, fostering a welcoming space to enjoy Sale Pepe’s signature dishes and unique packaged goods house-made pastas like their famous lasagna, as well as classic pizzas curated by Chef Michele, Maui’s only certified pizzaiolo—and new additions like authentic Italian pastries and light lunch fare, exclusively offered for an elevated Sale Pepe daytime experience.

Sale Pepe Kapalua is located at 700 Office Road, with an early 2026 projected opening.