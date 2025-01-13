Seabury Hall students present Art With Heart, Feb. 1, 2025

Art with Heart 2024. Photo credit Elena Parente.

The Seabury Hall student group Art with Heart presents its annual collective of Seabury student art and performances entitled “The Family You Choose” on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the school’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. The fine art gallery opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $ 12 for seniors, and $7 for students and are available at www.seaburyhall.org/arts.

This year’s event is directed by students Freya Carlsen, Bobby Goldyn, and Catherine Hampe and benefits the Maui Humane Society.

Art with Heart 2024. Photo credit Elena Parente.

Art with Heart is a student-run philanthropic organization founded in 2010 in partnership with the Seabury Hall Performing Arts Department. It is dedicated to helping the local and international community through the arts.

The annual Art With Heart event is conceived and executed by students and has supported numerous Maui and international organizations such as Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi, One Degree Forward, the Australian Red Cross, Build Africa, the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center, the Maui Strong Fund at Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and more.