Maui County student-athlete travel pilot program proposed for intra-county travel

Moloka‘i teammates Kuikamoku Han and James Lee share a moment on the Farmers’ sidelines in this file photo. A three-year pilot program proposed by Rep. Mahina Poepoe would help with travel costs for Maui County student athletes. File PC: Rodney S. Yap.

A three-year travel pilot program for Maui County student athletes would be established and administered by the state Department of Education under a bill introduced by Rep. Mahina Poepoe (Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna and Kīpahulu).

House Bill 88 calls for as-yet-undetermined funding for the program that would pay for intra-county travel expenses for student athletes of Maui County.

The bill’s introduction includes a finding by the Legislature that “the benefits of providing students with opportunities to participate in athletics extend beyond improved physical fitness. Multiple studies have concluded that student athletes tend to have higher academic achievement compared to non-athletes and have suggested that participating in sports improves discipline and time management, resulting in improved grades, graduation rates and career outcomes.”

Other students have shown student-athletes have better mental health and experience less stress, anxiety and depression and higher levels of emotional well-being.

The legislative finding also says that Maui County athletes face “unique and burdensome challenges” when attending athletic competitions within the county, including air and sea travel and access to reasonable accommodations.

The bill requires the Department of Education to submit a report of its findings and recommendations on the pilot program no later than 20 days before the beginning of the legislative session in 2028.

If enacted into law, the bill would take effect July 1 and repeal on June 30, 2028.