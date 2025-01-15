Maui Emergency Management Agency urges public to avoid restricted areas in Lahaina

Maui Emergency Management Agency is urging Lahaina residents and visitors to respect safety measures by adhering to barricades and “Do Not Enter” signage in parts of Lahaina town. PC: County of Maui

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency is urging Lahaina residents and visitors to respect safety measures by avoiding restricted areas in Lahaina town.

These areas are marked with “Do Not Enter” signs, and unauthorized entry constitutes trespassing, which is enforceable by law. County-contracted security personnel have been instructed to report any violations.

MEMA has received numerous reports of vehicles parked on private property or in private lots. Also, there have been reports of individuals disregarding signage and entering unsafe, restricted zones, according to county officials.

“While many areas remain accessible, it’s important to remember that numerous properties are privately owned,” said MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett. “We respectfully ask everyone to honor posted signs and barricades that block unsafe areas. Your cooperation is crucial to ensuring safety and respect for all.”

Private property owners are encouraged to report trespassing incidents to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-244-6400.