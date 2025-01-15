Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 16, 2025

January 15, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 03:01 PM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 09:12 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:27 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:03 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will decline slightly through Thursday, followed by a large swell Friday. Long period forerunners will arrive Thursday night, and the swell will produce High Surf Warning conditions across most north and west facing shores during the peak Friday into early Saturday. The swell will gradually decline late Saturday into Monday, followed by a slightly smaller northwest swell next Wednesday. 


An out of season south-southwest swell is due Thursday through the weekend. An increase in small inconsistent swell is expected Thursday, followed by a larger pulse arriving Friday. South shore surf is expected to be at or above summertime average during the peak of the swell Friday and Saturday. The swell will gradually decline Sunday and Monday. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
East shore surf is already below seasonal average and will decline on Friday as trade winds become disrupted. Rough east shore surf will rebuild Saturday night and Sunday as northeasterly trade winds strengthen, then decline again Monday as winds ease. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments