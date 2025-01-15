Maui Surf Forecast for January 16, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will decline slightly through Thursday, followed by a large swell Friday. Long period forerunners will arrive Thursday night, and the swell will produce High Surf Warning conditions across most north and west facing shores during the peak Friday into early Saturday. The swell will gradually decline late Saturday into Monday, followed by a slightly smaller northwest swell next Wednesday.
An out of season south-southwest swell is due Thursday through the weekend. An increase in small inconsistent swell is expected Thursday, followed by a larger pulse arriving Friday. South shore surf is expected to be at or above summertime average during the peak of the swell Friday and Saturday. The swell will gradually decline Sunday and Monday.
East shore surf is already below seasonal average and will decline on Friday as trade winds become disrupted. Rough east shore surf will rebuild Saturday night and Sunday as northeasterly trade winds strengthen, then decline again Monday as winds ease.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com