Maui Surf Forecast for January 16, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 03:01 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 09:12 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:27 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:03 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:42 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will decline slightly through Thursday, followed by a large swell Friday. Long period forerunners will arrive Thursday night, and the swell will produce High Surf Warning conditions across most north and west facing shores during the peak Friday into early Saturday. The swell will gradually decline late Saturday into Monday, followed by a slightly smaller northwest swell next Wednesday.

An out of season south-southwest swell is due Thursday through the weekend. An increase in small inconsistent swell is expected Thursday, followed by a larger pulse arriving Friday. South shore surf is expected to be at or above summertime average during the peak of the swell Friday and Saturday. The swell will gradually decline Sunday and Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

East shore surf is already below seasonal average and will decline on Friday as trade winds become disrupted. Rough east shore surf will rebuild Saturday night and Sunday as northeasterly trade winds strengthen, then decline again Monday as winds ease.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.