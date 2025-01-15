Mike Lambert nominated as new Director of State Department of Law Enforcement

Major Mike Lambert.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., announced the nomination of Major Mike Lambert, a distinguished veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, as the next Director of the State Department of Law Enforcement.

“With more than 22 years of experience in law enforcement and a proven track record of leadership and community engagement, Lambert is poised to bring innovative and effective strategies to enhance the department and provide safety for our community,” according to a news release announcement.

“Mike Lambert has dedicated his career to protecting and serving the people of Hawai‘i with integrity and commitment,” said Green. “His deep understanding of public safety, combined with his ability to lead with compassion and innovation, makes him the ideal choice to lead DLE. I am confident he will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities while upholding the highest standards of justice.”

Green also expressed gratitude to outgoing Director Jordan Lowe for his service. “Jordan has played an instrumental role in establishing the Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement as a standalone agency, ensuring a strong foundation for its mission of statewide public safety,” said the governor. “His vision, dedication, and meaningful contributions have left an indelible mark on the department, and we thank him for his years of service to Hawai‘i.”

Lambert has served with distinction in the Honolulu Police Department, where he has worked his way up from patrol to several key leadership positions, including narcotics investigations and community outreach, including the successful HONU program for the homeless. He currently serves in the Narcotics Vice Division.

Lambert earned a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration with a Justice Concentration from the University of Hawai‘i, West O‘ahu, and has earned numerous awards throughout his career. Notably, he received the prestigious 2018 “40 Under 40” honor from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for his leadership and innovation in law enforcement.

“It is an honor to be nominated as Director of the State Department of Law Enforcement,” said Lambert. “I am committed to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners, community leaders and residents to ensure a safer, stronger Hawai‘i. Together, we will address the challenges facing our state and build on the department’s foundation of excellence and accountability.”

Lambert will commence his new role at DLE effective Feb. 1, 2025. Deputy Jared Redulla will serve as interim director in the meantime.

The State Department of Law Enforcement plays a critical role in coordinating statewide public safety efforts, managing specialized law enforcement units and fostering collaboration across agencies.

Lambert’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Hawai‘i State Senate.