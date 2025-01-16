Maui County receives $15.43M grant for West Maui Greenway project

West Maui Greenway. Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization photo

The County of Maui was recently awarded a $15.43 million grant from the federal government to support the first phase of the West Maui Greenway, a project that will contribute to several key areas of Lahaina’s recovery from the 2023 Maui wildfires.

Proposed as a safe and sustainable multiuse transportation alternative to Honoapiʻilani Highway, the West Maui Greenway is a planned 25-mile trail that would connect Ukumehame with Līpoa Point. In addition to serving as a recreational path, it will also function as an emergency evacuation route for vehicles, a fire and fuel break to aid in fire prevention and a utility corridor for essential infrastructure, such as power, water and wastewater lines.

West Maui Greenway – Phase 1 graphic. County of Maui graphic

“Even before the wildfires, the West Maui Greenway garnered significant community support, as it would provide a space for the community to enjoy the nature and beauty of West Maui, and contribute to mental and physical well-being,” said John Smith, County of Maui Office of Recovery Administrator. “Now more than ever, it’s clear that in addition to these benefits, the greenway will serve as a crucial asset in emergency response, fire mitigation and bolstering community resiliency.”

The US Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program award of $15,430,000 to support the first phase of the West Maui Greenway was announced Jan. 10, 2025. For more information about RAISE grants, visit www.transportation.gov/RAISEgrants.

The first phase of the West Maui Greenway will focus on three segments that connect the Lahaina Civic Center to Launiupoko Beach Park over 5.25 miles. This section was prioritized following the 2023 wildfires because of its critical role in improving the transportation network, providing public health and recreational opportunities and offering an alternative route for emergency vehicle access during future emergencies.

With strong community support, the West Maui Greenway became one of 40 priority projects included in the County’s Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina, which was released in December.

Designed to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities — whether walking, biking or using assisted mobility devices — the West Maui Greenway has long been a priority in local planning efforts. After identifying a preferred route and separating the corridor into seven segments with varied trail types, the West Maui Greenway Plan was finalized by the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization in September 2022.

The County plans to seek additional funding for future phases of the West Maui Greenway.