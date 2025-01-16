Senate bill would continue licensing for certified midwives

A group of supporters of midwives on Maui joined in a demonstration supporting their profession during at a gathering in February 2014 at the state building in Wailuku. File photo by Wendy Osher.

A bill to make it easier for expectant mothers to give birth at home is under consideration by state lawmakers.

Senate Bill 274, introduced by Senate President Ronald Kouchi (Kaua’i, Ni’ihau) at the request of the Maui County Council, would establish a licensing scheme for licensed certified midwives and licensed certified professional midwives. The matter would be overseen by the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

The bill also would re-establish the home birth task force to provide recommendations on issues related to home births. The task force would provide a report to the Legislature and dissolve on June 30, 2026.

The measure notes that Act 32, enacted in 2019, created a licensure program to regulate non-nurse midwives. The program’s intent was to provide the benefits of licensure while also “allow(ing]) a woman to choose where and with whom she gives birth.”

The Senate bill would extend Act 32 beyond its sunset date of June 30, 2025.

The measure would continue licensure for certified midwives and certified professional midwives, while fulfilling the Legislature’s original intent to allow all birth practitioners to practice legally.

“The Legislature recognizes that, for many people, decisions about pregnancy and birth are informed by their personal or community history and culture and are experiences of great social, cultural and spiritual significance,” the bill says. “For many people, pregnancy and birth are not primarily medical events. As such, there are a wide range of traditional birth practitioners — for example, pale keiki, Iola and sanba — as well as birth-related service providers like doulas, lactation consultants, birth coaches and others whose care and advice are important to the well-being of birthing people and their families.”