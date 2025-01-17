Pair of lava fountains on display as fourth episode of current Kīlauea eruption continues

View of the Kīlauea summit eruption in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, from the south rim of the caldera. The caldera wall behind the erupting vents is approximately 210 meters (690 feet) tall. On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crews reported lava fountain heights of 50 meters (160 feet) and 40 m (140 feet) from north and south vents, respectively. At about 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, field crews reported that parts of the south vent collapsed, with an associated reduction of about half in south vent lava fountain height. Lava flow activity has remained confined to the southwest crater floor area near the active vents. USGS photo by K. Lynn.

The summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano that began on Dec. 23 entered its fourth eruptive episode on Jan. 15 and continues this morning.

Activity is concentrated at two lava fountains in southwest Kaluapele that have each built up a cone and have associated lava flows. As of this morning, both cones are 30 to 35 meters tall (100 to 115 feet), and field crews report that the current fountaining is generally the height of the cones, with occasional fountaining to 40 to 45 meters (130 to 150 feet). There have been lava ooze-outs overnight on the crater floor in areas that covered by lava during earlier episodes of the current eruption.

All eruptive activity remains confined within Kaluapele (the summit caldera), although persistent fountaining coupled with Kona winds has resulted in Pele’s hair reported in some public areas within the National Park and in nearby communities, according to scientists with the Hawaiian Voclano Observatory.

No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Telephoto view of the two vents erupting in the southwest part of Halema’uma’u in Kaluapele (Kīlauea summit caldera) at approximately 6 a.m. HST on Jan. 16, 2025. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists in the field measured the lava fountains as reaching approximately 60 meters (197 feet) high. Lava fountains are feeding lava flows that are active in Halemaʻumaʻu in the southwest part of the caldera. USGS photo by K. Mulliken.

Over the past 24 hours, persistent lava fountaining, coupled with Kona wind conditions, has resulted in Pele’s hair falling on nearby communities, along with tephra fall at Uekahuna Overlook and within the closed area of the National Park, according to the HVO.

There have been reports of Pele’s hair near Uekahuna Overlook, the Kīlauea Visitor’s Center, the Volcano Golf Course subdivision, Volcano Village, and Ohia Estates; other areas and communities may also be affected.

Kīlauea summit eruption livestream. VC: USGS

The current eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is the sixth eruption within Kaluapele since 2020. These eruptions in the summit region have lasted from one week to more than a year in duration.

The HVO reports: “Like most of the other eruptions, this event began with vigorous lava effusion and volcanic gas emissions, but it has paused three times and is now in Episode 4. Episodes 2, 3, and 4 of this eruption were preceded by re-inflation of the summit. Summit eruptions observed over the past 60 years have exhibited vigorous activity in the opening days which can episodically wax and wane, or drop over time to more sustainable low effusion rates, or slowly diminish and end.”