Sunday’s Maui Oceanfront Marathon traffic advisory on Honoapi‘ilani Hwy near Launiupoko Beach

File photo courtesy Maui Oceanfront Marathon.

Highway users are advised to prepare for potential traffic delays on Sunday, Jan. 19, as the Maui Oceanfront Marathon will proceed from the Shops at Wailea to Launiupoko Beach Park.

State highways affected by the marathon from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, are North Kīhei Road (Route 310) and Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30).

Marathon participants will be running on the makai shoulder of North Kīhei Road and Honoapi‘ilani Highway to Launipoko Beach Park. For race route information see: https://www.mauioceanfrontmarathon.com/

Traffic will be restricted between Launiupoko Beach Park and the southern terminus of the Lahaina Bypass. There will be no fire debris removal hauling during the race.

The southbound lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between Hōkiokio Place and Kai Hele Kū Street near Launiupoko Beach Park will be closed during the race to reduce traffic and allow for runners for the 5K run, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Highway users will be able to access Launiupoko Beach Park from Kai Hele Kū Street.