Heavy rainfall closes certain West Maui parks

Ainakea Park, Nāpili Park and Lahaina Recreation Center’s Rec 1 baseball and softball fields closed Friday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2025, due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

Lahaina Recreation Center’s Rec 1 softball field is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

Reopening dates for Ainakea Park, Nāpili Park and Lahaina Recreation Center’s Rec 1 baseball field will be determined after assessments are made.

For more information, contact the department’s West District at 808-270-4315.

