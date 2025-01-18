Maui Police Department’s CSI Camp 2025 accepting applications

Applications are being accepted for Maui Police Department’s CSI Camp 2025 – A Crime Scene Investigation Experience created for high school juniors and seniors.

The CSI Camp 2025 is scheduled for June 16-20, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It is limited to 8-10 students and offered at no cost to participants.

Topics include crime scene photography, scene diagramming, evidence collection, fingerprints, bloodstain pattern analysis, drug analysis, court testimony, and pathology/autopsy.

Interested students should submit the application, which is available on the County of Maui’s website, on the Police Department page: https://www.mauicounty.gov/csicamp

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on March 28, 2025.

For more information, email MauiCSICamp@mpd.net.