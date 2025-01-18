Reps. Case and Tokuda re-introduce Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Protection Act

Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle adult. PC: Office of Congressman Ed Case

US Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda have re-introduced the Hawai‘i Invasive Species Protection Act, which mandates USDA inspections of people, baggage, and cargo moving to Hawaiʻi, in coordination with federal agencies and the State.

The bill mandates the Secretary of Agriculture, in cooperation with various government agencies, to develop a list of items subject to inspection and to publish it in the Federal Register. The bill also includes provisions for the seizure and disposal of harmful materials, the collection of fees to cover inspection costs and the expansion of inspection services for plant exports and imports to Hawaiʻi.

“Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawaiʻi’s ecosystems, natural resources and agricultural communities, in part due to Hawaiʻi’s unique geography,” Case said, calling Hawai‘i the “endangered species and extinction capital of the world” in his remarks on the bill.

Case continued: “The Pacific Islands are home to 44% of the threatened and endangered species listed under the Endangered Species Act, and Hawai‘i currently has 578 species listed as endangered or threatened, more than any other state. Many of these species are critically endangered and face an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild. Although we will never know the true number of species that have gone extinct in Hawai‘i, in 2023 alone eight Hawaiian species were declared extinct.”

“Invasive species are also threats to way more than our endangered species,” he said. “A prime example is the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle, which has caused significant environmental and economic damage in Hawai‘i since its introduction.”

The Hawai‘i Invasive Species Protection Act seeks to address this threat by requiring inspections of both domestic and international shipments, which will enhance Hawaiʻi’s ability to prevent the spread of harmful species like the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle, Case said.

Tokuda argues the control of invasive species will not only protect farmers and ranchers but also provide more opportunity to expand produce sources and improve food security.

“If we truly care about the threat that continued and escalating invasive species pose to one of the most invaluable and unique ecosystems on earth, in addition to our unique economy and way of life, then the stark reality is that this bill is what it will take,” Case said. “Again, it is not revolutionary when compared to other island countries, most notably New Zealand, that have not only recognized this threat but actually done something about it.”

A copy of the bill can be found here.