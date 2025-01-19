Aloha Mākena Endowed Scholarship: Applications open now through March 1

Mākena Golf & Beach Club and Discovery Land Company have announced their annual endowed scholarship for the 2025 academic year. PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

Applications are now open for an endowed scholarship with priority given to students connected to Mākena or Mākena Golf & Beach Club employees and their families. The scholarship supports students pursuing degrees at any University of Hawaiʻi campus.

The annual Aloha Mākena Endowed Scholarship provides approximately $1,000 each year to assist with costs associated with attendance, such as tuition, books, and fees. As an endowed scholarship, it ensures annual support for deserving students.

“The Aloha Mākena Endowed Scholarship reflects Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s and Discovery Land Company’s commitment to the Mākena community and our belief in the power of education to transform lives,” said Marinel Robinson, senior vice president of development, Discovery Land Company. “By supporting students with deep ties to this special place, we are investing in a brighter future for both our ʻohana and the legacy of Mākena.”

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be pursuing an undergraduate degree or certificate at any University of Hawai‘i campus.

A cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher is required.

Financial need is considered but not limited to federal guidelines.

Preference is given to: Students with genealogical ties to the area of Mākena, Maui. Mākena Golf & Beach Club employees and/or their immediate family members.



How to Apply

Applications can be accessed through the common application available on the student’s desired University of Hawai‘i campus website or the UH Foundation Scholarship portal.

Applications must be submitted by March 1, 2025.