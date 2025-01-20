A single-family home listed for sale in Kahului. File photo PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

The median sales price of a single-family home in Maui County rose to $1,374,238 in December 2024, a 14.5% increase over the same month in 2023 and just 2.4% less than the all-time highest median price of $1,408,287, set in September 2024.

The statistics from the Realtors Association of Maui monthly report for December show the latest peaks in Maui County housing prices. For home sales volume, the number of sales was almost identical: 57 in December 2023 and 56 in December 2024, a drop of 1.8%.

The picture for condominiums was very different. Sales volume fell precipitously 43.6% from 94 in December 2023 to 53 for the same month last year. However, condo sales prices held steady with a 1.2% increase a median price of $850,000 in December 2023 to $860,000 in the same month last year.

Median prices mean that half the prices were above and half below the middle, or median.

December real estate statistics for Maui County prepared by the Realtors Association of Maui. PC: RAM

The number of new listings for single-family homes increased by 13.4% compared to the previous year, while new listings for condos decreased by 7.7%. Additionally, the median days on the market for both single-family homes and condominiums was 123 days.

“The December housing market data illustrates both the opportunities and challenges we face in Maui’s real estate landscape,” said association President Lynette Pendergast. “The 14.5% increase in single-family home prices to over $1.37 million highlights the continued demand for these properties, even with a slight dip in sales. Meanwhile, the sharp decline in condominium sales, paired with a modest rise in median price to $860,000, signals a potential shift in market dynamics or buyer priorities. As we enter 2025, it’s essential to focus on creating a sustainable housing market that supports Maui’s residents and adapts to the island’s evolving needs.”

The full report for December real estate statistics is available here.