Maui program for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The public is invited to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Kalana O Maui (County Building), located at 200 S. High Street in Wailuku.

The program includes: a blessing by Leiohu Ryder, proclamation presentation by Mayor Richard Bissen, with emcee Kahu Alalani Hill, a recitation by Bryant Neal of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, performances by vocalist Sheryl Renee, the Ashton Yarbrough Quartet, the Dr. King Speech Poem Project, and more.

Attendees can bring a low back chair. This free event is organized by the King Center and Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui.