Nicholas Rodriguez named Head of School at Seabury Hall on Maui

Photo courtesy of Nicholas Rodriguez. Graphic attached: Courtesy of Seabury Hall.

Seabury Hall announced that Nicholas Rodriguez, currently Head of School at Corbett Preparatory School of IDS in Tampa, Florida has been appointed as the next Head of School for Seabury Hall on Maui.

Seabury Hall in Makawao is an independent college-preparatory school serving grades 5-12. Rodriguez will assume leadership on July 1, 2025, following the tenure of Maureen Madden, who has served as Head of School for the past six years.

Rodriguez’s appointment follows an extensive eight-month search process, during which the Seabury Hall Board of Trustees and the Head of School Search Committee carefully reviewed applications from over 72 candidates from across the globe. With 58 formal applications considered, the committee, supported by Search Consultants Tom Olverson and James Scott of RG175, undertook a rigorous process of vetting, interviews, and evaluations across a wide range of criteria. Input from the school’s teachers, administration, parents, students, and alumni also played a vital role in shaping the final decision.

“We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Maui and to the Seabury Hall community,” said Clay Sutherland, Chair of the Search Committee and President of Seabury Hall’s Board of Trustees.

“Nick is an exceptional administrator with a distinguished educational background, and his leadership is fueled by a deep passion for doing what is best for students. He is deeply aligned with Seabury Hall’s mission and values, and we have every confidence that he will be a strong steward of our unique culture as he leads Seabury Hall into an exciting future.”

Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience and a proven history of strengthening what makes schools exceptional, according to the announcement.

Currently serving as the Head of School at Corbett Preparatory School of IDS in Tampa, Florida, he has also held key leadership roles, including Head of School at Brandon Academy and Assistant Head of School and Director of Advancement at Carrollwood Day School, both also in Tampa.

Rodriguez began his educational career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School in Spring Hill, Florida. He holds a B.A. from the University of South Florida and a Master’s in Education from Greenville University. His leadership is marked by a dedication to innovation, collaboration, and fostering a vibrant school culture where students and faculty thrive, according to the announcement.

“I am honored and excited to join the Seabury Hall community,” said Rodriguez. “With its stellar reputation for academic rigor and dedication to nurturing the unique potential of each student, Seabury Hall embodies the values I deeply admire. I look forward to collaborating with the talented faculty, administration, students, and engaged parents to create a positive environment that fosters both personal and academic growth. My time at Corbett Prep has been incredibly rewarding, and I am now eager to embrace the opportunity to become part of the Maui community, leading Seabury Hall and contributing to its legacy of excellence in academics and character development.”

Sutherland added, “Nick’s diverse experience across elementary, middle, and high school settings, as well as his leadership in both teaching and administration, uniquely position him to continue advancing Seabury Hall’s mission. His ability to collaborate with faculty and staff, foster a culture of inclusion and innovation, and focus on developing well-rounded students will be invaluable as we continue to provide an outstanding educational experience that prepares students for success in college and beyond.”

“Rodriguez’s approach to leadership emphasizes unity, collaborative decision-making, and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence. His experience in managing strong faculty teams and building supportive school communities will further strengthen Seabury Hall’s already exceptional academic programs and student-centered ethos,” according to the announcement.