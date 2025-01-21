Hawaiʻi House rules updated for ‘greater efficiency, more inclusivity’

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives. PC: Facebook.

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives has updated its House Rules for the 33rd Legislature.

According to House Democratic leadership, the revised rules “mark progress in modernizing and streamlining House procedures to support greater efficiency and inclusivity in the legislative process.”

The House leadership invited all members to submit their recommendations. More than 70 suggestions were received, and the bipartisan Advisory Committee on Rules and Procedure proposed amendments reflecting “diverse perspectives.”

“The process is a true reflection of the House’s values,” said House Speaker Nadine Nakamura. “We sought input from all members on rule changes that align with the dedication of our 51 members to serving the public with aloha, fostering collaboration and respecting differing viewpoints, while maintaining integrity throughout the legislative process. This marks a step toward enhancing how the House operates.”

According to the House leadership, key highlights include:

Testimony Enhancement

To increase accessibility to testimony, on-time testimony submitted to committees will be made available to committee members and the public at least two hours before a meeting starts. Committee chairs are encouraged to release testimony as early as possible.

Nominees List

A new provision under House Rule 2.1(17) will ensure that a master list of all individuals nominated or appointed by the speaker, along with their terms of service, is maintained and available to the public for easy reference.

Committee Description Updates

A new Committee on Public Safety will replace the former Committee on Corrections, Military, & Veterans. This new committee will have oversight of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, as well as emergency management, including the prevention, preparation, response, and recovery from civilian emergencies and disasters, and the safety, welfare and defense of the state.

Conference Committee Appointments

Members may be appointed to a Conference Committee even after voting against the adoption of a resolution or bill, allowing for continued input during the final deliberation stage.

Telework Policy

In line with modern work practices, a telework policy is being explored by the House speaker, reflecting the evolving nature of work at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

Social Media Policy

A new rule will provide guidance on the use of social media by House members, ensuring that legislative official social media accounts are used responsibly, and are in compliance with the State Ethics Code.

By Request Bills

Additionally, although not reflected in House Rule amendments, the House will post a list on its website of non-package bills introduced “by request” to disclose who the bill is being introduced on behalf of – if it is a constituent request, it will note “constituent” to protect individual privacy.

“These rule changes will modernize procedures, clarify work practices, and enhance public participation in the legislative process,” Nakamura said.