Kaiser hosts ‘Day of Service’ as part of Rev. Martin Luther King observance

Dr. Leonard Sakai and Jonathan Oldroyd plant ti plants. More than 100 volunteers with Hawai‘i Kaiser Permanente Medical Group worked Monday to clear and clean loʻi kalo, planting native plants, preparing tools for kapa making and improving facilities at Paeloko Learning Center, a Native Hawaiian education center in Waihe‘e. PC: Kaiser Permanente

More than 100 volunteer physicians, providers, nurses and other Hawai‘i Kaiser Permanente Medical Group clinical and administrative staff worked at Paeloko Learning Center, a Native Hawaiian education center in Waihe‘e that provides hands-on learning opportunities through educational field trips, cultural workshops and environmental restoration projects.

The event was a “Day of Service” in honor of slain Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday was a holiday celebrated in King’s memory.

The volunteer project involved clearing and cleaning loʻi kalo, planting native plants, preparing tools for kapa making and improving center facilities.

“We are honored to be a host site of the 2025 Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i Annual Day of Service,” said Aunty Lei Ishikawa of Paeloko Learning Center. “It brings to mind the ʻōlelo noʻeau, ‘I ola ʻoe, i ola mākou nei’ – when you thrive, we all thrive. We are grateful to all the volunteers that came today to help mālama Paeloko.”

Hawai‘i Permanente Medical Group, which oversees care delivery for Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i, has hosted an annual day of service since its 50th anniversary in 2010. This year, it celebrates 65 years as the state’s largest multi-specialty medical group, dedicated to caring for the people of Hawai‘i.

Emma Fulton prunes baby wauke leaves to help the plant grow at the Paeloko Learning Center. PC: Kaiser Permanente

“At Paeloko, we’re reminded that health begins with connection—connection to the land, to culture, and to each other,” said Dr. Chris Martin, a hospitalist and assistant area medical director for Kaiser Permanente on Maui. “As our medical group celebrates 65 years of caring for Hawai‘i, our partnership with Paeloko stands as a testament to the profound impact of nurturing cultural health alongside physical well-being.”

Monday’s volunteer project was part of a larger community service effort statewide by more than 1,000 Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i physicians, providers, nurses, staff, families and community organizations.