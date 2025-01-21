Maui Humane Society facing overcapacity; asking for support through adoption, fosters

File (2021): The Maui Humane Society is seeking foster parents, adopters and volunteers. PC: Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society has announced the heartbreaking reality of potentially having to euthanize animals due to a lack of space. The shelter is currently overcapacity, with more animals than available kennels, and is urgently seeking community support to prevent this worst-case scenario.

When the shelter is overfull, it leads to increased stress for the animals, including excessive barking, pacing and other behaviors associated with anxiety. Friction between animals, the risk of injury or illness and limited time to address each animal’s individual needs only exacerbate the situation. Over time, these conditions can lead to a decline in the animals’ well-being, and without available homes, euthanasia is considered.

Maui Humane Society says that the issue is not simply about needing more kennels; without adequate staffing and available homes for adoption, animals are often “warehoused” rather than cared for properly. The organization stresses that this is a community issue, not just a shelter problem.

Maui Humane Society made this announcement in a newsletter on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. PC: Maui Humane Society

To address the crisis, Maui Humane Society is exploring possible solutions, including:

Hiring additional Animal Care & Enrichment Specialists

Offering pet owners food, containment, supplies, and more

Covering pet deposits and fees for renters or landlords

Seeking petsitters for hire

Offering additional spay/neuter opportunities

According to the Humane Society, community members can also help by doing the following:

Spay and neuter your pets

Adopt, Foster or Volunteer

Advocate for pet-inclusive housing

Donate to support their mission

Ask for help when you need it