Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 22, 2025

January 21, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
8-12
10-14 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            south after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 11:25 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 02:37 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, relatively short-period NW swell will gradually diminish tonight, while a longer-period NW swell slowly builds through Wednesday. Peak surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory heights along exposed N and W facing shores by late Wednesday. 


High surf is expected Thursday and Friday along N facing shores as mixed-period NNW-N swell increases, leading to jumbled surf as it overlaps with the diminishing longer period NW swell. This swell will slowly decline into next weekend. A short-period NE swell will build overnight, peak Wednesday, and diminish Thursday. A new NW swell is possible next Monday, otherwise no other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
