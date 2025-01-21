Maui Surf Forecast for January 22, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 8-12 10-14 West Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 11:25 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 02:37 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, relatively short-period NW swell will gradually diminish tonight, while a longer-period NW swell slowly builds through Wednesday. Peak surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory heights along exposed N and W facing shores by late Wednesday.

High surf is expected Thursday and Friday along N facing shores as mixed-period NNW-N swell increases, leading to jumbled surf as it overlaps with the diminishing longer period NW swell. This swell will slowly decline into next weekend. A short-period NE swell will build overnight, peak Wednesday, and diminish Thursday. A new NW swell is possible next Monday, otherwise no other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.