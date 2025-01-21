Maui Surf Forecast for January 22, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|8-12
|10-14
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, relatively short-period NW swell will gradually diminish tonight, while a longer-period NW swell slowly builds through Wednesday. Peak surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory heights along exposed N and W facing shores by late Wednesday.
High surf is expected Thursday and Friday along N facing shores as mixed-period NNW-N swell increases, leading to jumbled surf as it overlaps with the diminishing longer period NW swell. This swell will slowly decline into next weekend. A short-period NE swell will build overnight, peak Wednesday, and diminish Thursday. A new NW swell is possible next Monday, otherwise no other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
