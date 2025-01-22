Coast Guard suspends search for two missing teens off Oʻahu

Samantha Chun, 17, and Joseph “Joey” Fujioka, 18, PC: Crime Stoppers Honolulu.

The Coast Guard suspended its search at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for two teens who went missing off the North Shore of Oʻahu. Missing are Samantha Chun, 17, and Joseph “Joey” Fujioka, 18, who were last seen on Ke Iki Beach near Sharks Cove late Friday night.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews searched 2,321 square nautical miles for over 54 combined hours.

“Considering all pertinent factors and available information, we made the difficult decision to suspend our search efforts,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Honolulu. “We are grateful to our agency partners for their teamwork and extend our deepest condolences to Samantha and Joseph’s families during this difficult time.”

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 11 a.m. Saturday from Honolulu Fire Department personnel that Fujioka’s mother had reported the pair missing at 10:45 a.m. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to aid in the search.

Involved in the search were the following assets:

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

Coast Guard Station Honolulu

Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 140-01-10

Honolulu Fire Department

Honolulu Ocean Safety Department

Honolulu Police Department

Civil Air Patrol

Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37