Continued conservation in Central, South Maui urged amid Stage 1 Water Shortage

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is reminding Central and South Maui visitors and residents to continue to conserve water under the Stage 1 Water Shortage.

DWS said demand has been creeping upward recently; it was tapering down when the water shortage declaration was initially announced for Central and South Maui in September 2024. Central and South Maui service areas include Waiheʻe, Waiehu, Wailuku, Kahului, Spreckelsville, Pāʻia, Kuau, Māʻalaea, Kīhei, Wailea and Mākena.

The Stage 1 Water Shortage exists if anticipated water demand in an area is projected to exceed available water supply by 1% to 15%.

During the Stage 1 Water Shortage, DWS said that irrigation is allowed for no more than two days per week, according to the following schedule:

Monday and Friday for even-numbered residential addresses.

Tuesday and Saturday for odd-numbered residential addresses.

Wednesday and Sunday for even-numbered commercial facilities and multifamily units.

Monday and Thursday for odd-numbered commercial facilities and multifamily units.

For more information on the Stage 1 Water Shortage for Central and South Maui, visit https://mauicounty.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=15800.

For general information about the Department of Water Supply, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.