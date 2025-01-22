Heightened seismic unrest observed at Kamaʻehuakanaloa over six hour period

Kamaʻehuakanaloa. PC: Hawaiian Volcano Observatory / USGS

Kamaʻehuakanaloa volcano (formerly known as the Lōʻihi Seamount), offshore to the southeast of the Island of Hawaiʻi, entered a period of heightened seismic unrest around 2 a.m. HST on Monday, Jan. 21. Seismicity ceased by 8 a.m. HST and a continuation of earthquake swarm activity at this time seems unlikely, according to an update from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

There were 16 total earthquakes identified in this swarm, all with magnitude 0 and smaller at depths of 8 to 20 miles below sea level.

Elevated seismicity at Kamaʻehuakanaloa did not impact other volcanoes or any infrastructure on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The HVO reports the source of the earthquakes is difficult to determine at this time, but it may be related to the movement of magma beneath Kamaʻehuakanaloa. Prior swarms related to probable eruptions at the volcano have consisted of thousands of earthquakes over days to weeks. Eruptive activity at this volcano would have no impact on residents of the Island of Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Kamaʻehuakanaloa, and will issue further updates as needed for any significant changes in activity.