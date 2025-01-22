Maui OnStage presents ‘Saturday with Sondheim’ – a musical celebration of Stephen Sondheim’s work on Jan. 25

Event flyer. PC: Maui OnStage

Maui OnStage invites the community to experience a spectacular musical celebration of legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim at “Saturday with Sondheim.”

This black-tie fundraiser will showcase talented Maui performers bringing to life some of Sondheim’s most iconic songs from “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Company,” “Assassins” and more.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at the Historic ʻĪao Theater with two performances: a matinee at 3 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m.

Performances are directed by Kalani Whitford (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Rocky Horror Show”), co-musical directors Vania Jerome (“Something Rotten”) and Robert E. Wills (“The Rocky Horror Show”).

Also at the fundraiser, Maui OnStage’s board of directors will present door prizes, a special silent auction and will announce the theater’s 2025 Season.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 Showtimes: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $50 – General, $100 – Premium seating

$50 – General, $100 – Premium seating Show Length: Approx. 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission

Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell quickly. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit mauionstage.com or call the Box Office at 808-242-6969.