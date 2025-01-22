Public input sought on latest street art project in Kīhei

A survey is open to inform a street art project in Kīhei. Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

The public is invited to participate in a survey for the latest street art installation project, which aims to inspire street safety by bringing meaningful artwork to the intersection of Alulike Street and Kenolio Road in Kīhei, the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization announced Tuesday.

The survey can be found on mauimpo.org or www.surveymonkey.com/r/DMQYGJK, along with the timeline and details of the project.

This is the third “Quick Build” street art project on Maui, which aims to beautify the area and swiftly implement street design improvements to promote pedestrian safety, traffic calming measures and foster a stronger sense of community.

The project supports the Vision Zero goal to end traffic deaths on Maui. Curb extensions installed at the project intersection have created unused space in the roadway, creating a perfect opportunity for public art.

Image from project site. PC: Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

Selected to lead this creative effort is local artist Matthew Agcolicol, who brings both passion and experience to the project. Born and raised in Maui, Agcolicol has dedicated his career to creating public art that enhances the identity of local communities. His work, which draws inspiration from Hawaiʻi’s natural beauty and cultural richness, has been featured in murals and street art installations across the island.

The street art design will be informed by the public through surveys and interactive meetings to ensure the final design reflects the unique character and identity of the community. Volunteer participants will come together on painting day scheduled in the spring to bring the final design to life.

This Quick Build demonstration project is sponsored by Maui MPO, in partnership with the Ulupono Initiative, County of Maui Department of Public Works and Department of Planning, State Department of Health, Healthy Eating + Active Living Coalition and SSFM International.

To learn more about the project, visit mauimpo.org.