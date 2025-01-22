Single lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway for traffic signal work, Jan. 23-24

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users that there may be traffic delays for nighttime traffic signal work on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) in Puʻunēnē.

The right single lane in the westbound direction will be closed on both sides of the Maui Veterans Highway intersection with Cane Haul Road from 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 to 6 a.m., Friday Jan. 24.

The two lanes in the eastbound direction on Maui Veterans Highway will remain open.

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.