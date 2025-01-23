Kīhei 4th Friday kicks off 2025 with Danyel Alana Band on main stage, Jan. 24

Danyel Alana is set to perform at Kīhei 4th Friday on Jan. 24, 2025. Courtesy photo

The first Kīhei 4th Friday of 2025 takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. Enjoy live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.

Featured entertainment includes performances by Harold and Arlie Asiu, the Danyel Alana Band and Missy Aguilar in the food court. Classic and collector’s cars will be on display. This month also features a keiki zone with rope bubbles, face painting, balloon twisting, arts and crafts, 4 Kids Quick Science and a racing car track.

K4F main stage entertainment lineup:

6-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

Intro – MC Kathy Collins 6:05-7:20 p.m. Harold and Arlie Asiu

7-7:35 p.m. Kalimaya’s Exergy35 Dance and Dragon Parade

Kalimaya’s Exergy35 Dance and Dragon Parade 7:35-7:45 p.m. lucky number drawing

lucky number drawing 7:45-7:55 p.m. announcements

announcements 7:55-8:55 p.m. Danyel Alana Band

8:55-9 p.m. closing announcements

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Food Court:

6:15 – 8:45 p.m. with Missy Aguilar

Kihei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in giving back to the community and participating in this monthly event, contact organizers via Facebook. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their business’s communities. For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.