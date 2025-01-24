County announces amended sewer service status for 32 West Maui lots

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Wastewater Reclamation Division announced that it has amended the Sewer Service Status from “red,” which indicates a property does not currently have active sewer service, to “green,” meaning the sewer service is active, for 32 properties in the following areas:

19 lots near Aki Street and Lui Street

13 lots near Paeohi Street and Hauola Place

Sewer service was active for the lots as of Jan. 21, 2025. DEM Director Shayne Agawa announced the updates at the Lahaina Community Webinar on Jan. 22, 2025.

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for your home or business is impacted, please visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type your address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map. For questions regarding sewer status, call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.

DEM anticipates continuing to amend areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires in the coming weeks and months.