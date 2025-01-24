Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-14
|8-12
|6-8
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Advisory-level surf will remain in place across north facing shores of most islands this evening and tonight. However, the mix of north and northwest swell energy is expected to continue declining overnight, and surf should fall below advisory levels by dawn.
Another series of overlapping, moderate sized north and northwest swells will move through the islands during the first half of next week, giving a boost to north shore surf (though it is expected to be smaller than this most recent swell). Meanwhile, east shore surf should remain below normal through the middle of next week. South shore surf will also remain at very small levels throughout the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com