Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-14 8-12 6-8 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:50 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:16 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 05:41 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Advisory-level surf will remain in place across north facing shores of most islands this evening and tonight. However, the mix of north and northwest swell energy is expected to continue declining overnight, and surf should fall below advisory levels by dawn.

Another series of overlapping, moderate sized north and northwest swells will move through the islands during the first half of next week, giving a boost to north shore surf (though it is expected to be smaller than this most recent swell). Meanwhile, east shore surf should remain below normal through the middle of next week. South shore surf will also remain at very small levels throughout the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.