MEMA After-Action Report on Maui wildfires released

Maui Emergency Management Agency Director Amos Lonokailua-Hewett. PC: (July 11, 2024) by Wendy Osher

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett has released the agency’s After-Action Report on the 2023 Maui wildfires.

“MEMA is dedicated to learning from past experiences and taking decisive action to strengthen our response to future emergencies,” said Lonokailua-Hewett. “While the road to recovery is ongoing, with the support and collaboration of the community, we are positioned to make Maui a model of preparedness and resilience.”

Amos Lonokailua-Hewett assumed the role of MEMA administrator in January 2024; shortly after, he requested that an After-Action Report for the 2023 Maui wildfires be conducted to identify strengths and weaknesses in MEMA’s prior administration.

The report was compiled by AC Disaster Consulting, in partnership with Emergent Global Solutions, based on over 40 interviews, various document reviews and an interagency after-action meeting.

The review focuses on immediate response and incident stabilization efforts of MEMA’s previous administration and the county Emergency Operations Center (EOC) from Aug. 7-11, 2023.

“By integrating insights from these efforts, we have developed a well-rounded, data-driven understanding of the County’s emergency response performance,” said Erica Bornemann, AC Disaster Consulting Vice President of Planning and Risk Reduction. “The After-Action Review highlights key strengths, identifies areas for improvement and provides actionable recommendations to enhance emergency management efforts throughout Maui County.”

The MEMA After-Action Report covers eight Key Findings or areas for improvement, along with recommendations. Some of the key findings include the following:

Executive Direction: Emphasizes the need to identify clearly defined roles, responsibilities and functions throughout County government during emergencies, and to establish effective mechanisms for executing emergency plans.

Emphasizes the need to identify clearly defined roles, responsibilities and functions throughout County government during emergencies, and to establish effective mechanisms for executing emergency plans. Staffing at MEMA: Reveals the need to strengthen MEMA’s capacity by increasing staffing levels to ensure effective emergency management programs and EOC operations.

Reveals the need to strengthen MEMA’s capacity by increasing staffing levels to ensure effective emergency management programs and EOC operations. Pre-Defined Planning Processes: Identifies the need to implement a more structured and inclusive community-wide planning process, ensuring all voices are heard and potential gaps in preparedness, response and recovery are addressed.

Identifies the need to implement a more structured and inclusive community-wide planning process, ensuring all voices are heard and potential gaps in preparedness, response and recovery are addressed. Communication and Information Dissemination: Emphasizes the need to improve communication, enhance redundancy in notification systems for timely public messaging and bolster situational awareness during incidents.

The findings parallel many reforms and operational enhancements that new Administrator Lonokailua-Hewett had already been implementing. The administrator highlighted significant changes to MEMA’s structure and operations that he has implemented since assuming leadership, including but not limited to the following areas.

Expanded Staffing : MEMA’s reorganization in 2024 increased staff from nine to 22 positions, with ongoing recruitment for additional roles. The agency is also working to build a Reserve Corps to provide surge capacity. MEMA’s staff is composed of individuals with expertise in Emergency and Disaster Response, selected for their ability to work effectively as a team. Each staff member participates in ongoing training tailored to their specific role.

: MEMA’s reorganization in 2024 increased staff from nine to 22 positions, with ongoing recruitment for additional roles. The agency is also working to build a Reserve Corps to provide surge capacity. MEMA’s staff is composed of individuals with expertise in Emergency and Disaster Response, selected for their ability to work effectively as a team. Each staff member participates in ongoing training tailored to their specific role. Enhanced Communication : MEMA has established a dedicated Public Information section, hired a full-time Public Information Officer, and is recruiting two additional Information and Education Specialists. Furthermore, MEMA is developing new communication plans, including a Public Information and Crisis Communication Plan, to improve information flow and collaboration during emergencies.

: MEMA has established a dedicated Public Information section, hired a full-time Public Information Officer, and is recruiting two additional Information and Education Specialists. Furthermore, MEMA is developing new communication plans, including a Public Information and Crisis Communication Plan, to improve information flow and collaboration during emergencies. Increased Training and Exercises : MEMA has rolled out extensive training programs for staff and community partners, including multi-year training plans, and tabletop and full-scale disaster exercises.

: MEMA has rolled out extensive training programs for staff and community partners, including multi-year training plans, and tabletop and full-scale disaster exercises. Investment in Technology : MEMA has invested in new technologies, such as smart cameras, weather stations and evacuation modeling systems, which enhance situational awareness and coordination.

: MEMA has invested in new technologies, such as smart cameras, weather stations and evacuation modeling systems, which enhance situational awareness and coordination. Community Engagement: A concerted effort to engage the community in preparedness, response and recovery has been prioritized, improving overall operational collaboration and resource management.

A Request for Proposal was issued in April 2024 seeking an objective, third-party analysis of MEMA’s efforts and performance during the 2023 Maui Wildfires. Numerous contractors submitted bids, and a contractor was selected in June. For various reasons, the contractor withdrew in August. AC Disaster was then selected later that month to conduct this report. The first draft of the MEMA After-Action Report was received from AC Disaster in November 2024, and the final report was submitted in January 2025.

For general information about MEMA and to review the After-Action Report, visit https://mauicounty.gov/70/Emergency-Management-Agency.