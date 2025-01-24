Rep. Tokuda named lead Democrat of key agriculture subcommittee

US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) was named the Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Conservation, Research and Biotechnology for the 119th Congress. In this role, Representative Tokuda will be the lead Democrat for resource conservation and agricultural research as Congress works towards enacting a full Farm Bill.

The Farm Bill is renegotiated in Congress every five years, and is a large package of bills that impact rural areas, food nutrition programs, resources for farmers and ultimately— the food that Hawai‘i families, keiki and kūpuna rely on.

“I am honored and humbled to be elected Ranking Member of a critical subcommittee for Hawai‘i,” said Tokuda, who is the only member of Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation to serve on one of Congress’s agriculture committees. “Most of my agricultural bills and some of my top priorities for Hawai‘i farmers are under this subcommittee’s jurisdiction. This includes invasive species, research for local commodities like coffee and macadamia nuts, access to conservation programs for our ranchers, and support for canoe crops and Native Hawaiian farmers. I take this new leadership position very seriously and will work tirelessly to find bipartisan solutions that benefit our hardworking farmers and families.”

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction includes policies and laws related to resource conservation; pest and disease management, including pesticides; bioterrorism; adulteration and quarantine matters; research, education, and extension; biotechnology; and related oversight of such issues.

Tokuda served on this subcommittee last Congress. She will also rejoin the Subcommittee on Nutrition and Foreign Agriculture in the 119th Congress.