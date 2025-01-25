Wildfire prevention reforms called for in bills introduced at state Legislature

At the memorial for the 102 people who died in the August 2023 wildfire, flags represent the many ethnicities that made up the Lahaina community. PC: HJI / COLLEEN UECHI photo

Companion House and Senate bills have been introduced to carry out in state laws wildfire prevention recommendations called for in the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General’s “final and forward-looking report” on the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires that killed at least 102 and destroyed more than 2,000 structures.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez released the report Jan. 14 on the eve of the opening of this year’s state Legislature. The report, prepared by the Fire Safety Research Institute, as an independent, third party, was the third in a series that examined the Maui disaster in detail. The first report was a Lahaina Fire Comprehensive Timeline Report (Phase One), followed by the Lahaina Fire Incident Analysis Report (Phase Two).

The report includes legislative recommendations, as well as guidance for each county fire department to complete a community risk assessment, produce a community risk reduction plan and conduct a standards of cover analysis.

Lopez said the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires highlight the need for immediate action to make necessary improvements to prevent future disasters from happening.

House Bill 1064 and Senate Bill 1383 were introduced at the request of Gov. Josh Green by House Speaker Nadine Nakamura and Senate President Ronald Kouchi, respectively.

The bills extensively amend Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Chapter 132, which covers fire protection in the state, adding 17 new sections to the law and making numerous amendments to other provisions of state law, including those affecting the State Fire Marshal.

Both bills have passed first reading. House Bill 1064 has been referred to the House Committee on Public Safety, chaired by Rep. Della Au Belatti and vice chaired by Kim Coco Iwamoto, both of urban Honolulu. Referrals also were made to the House committees on Finance, and Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs.

Senate Bill 1383 had not been referred to committee as of Friday morning.