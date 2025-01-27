Council votes to preserve Spring House in historic Lahaina

A photo taken in the Lahaina burn zone in March 2024 shows efforts to shore up the stone remains of a historic building located off of Front Street. On Monday, the Maui County Council passed a bill on second-and-final reading to preserve the nearby historic Spring House and demolish the Lahaina Library. PC: Brian Perry

In a special meeting today, Maui County Council members passed on second-and-final reading a bill authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for the disposition of the historic Spring House and the Lahaina Public Library, both ravaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire.

Initially, the Spring House, built in 1823 by the Rev. William Richards, was planned to be demolished after it was deemed unsalvageable. However, after consulting with the family owners of the property, it was decided to attempt to preserve the historic property at 666 Front Street, according to West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin.

It remains to be seen how the Spring House property will be preserved, and how it will be funded. Wanda Parker, a representative of the family owners, explained her family’s heritage and longtime ties to the property, which they have no plans to sell.

She said the family’s goal is to restore the property to what it was before the wildfire disaster. She requested financial assistance from the County and received support for funding from Paltin and Molokaʻi Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez.

Meanwhile, demolition will proceed with the Lahaina Library property, although historic artifacts, including pohaku and a vault will be preserved offsite.

Bill 2, which passed unanimously on second-and-final reading, authorizes Mayor Richard Bissen to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Hawaiʻi State Historic Preservation Officer for the demolition of the historic Spring House in Lahaina and the Lahaina Public Library after the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

Nevertheless, the intent expressed during discussion by council members was to preserve the Spring House, in accordance with the wishes of the West Maui community.

The blaze reduced both historic structures to concrete slabs, walls and other debris. The memorandum of understanding would allow the Army Corps to demolish the buildings, which according to the agreement, are considered unsafe and a threat to public health.

Pohaku artifacts found at the library and Spring House will be placed at Mokuʻula in Lahaina as a temporary crypt site, according to Kaponoʻai Molitau, director of the county Department of ʻŌiwi Resources, in a Dec. 20 transmittal letter.

When it was originally built, the Spring House had a water pump that was used to replenish ships’ freshwater supplies in large wooden casks. The fresh water was in an artesian well near the missionary compound.

At the time of the wildfires in 2023, the Spring House was located behind an ABC Store on the ground floor and Capt. Jack’s Island Grill on the second floor. Across Front Street was the historic Pioneer Inn, also destroyed by the wildfire.

A copy of the memorandum of understanding is attached to the bill here.