Maui County unemployment drops to 3.4% in December 2024

The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism today announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 3%, compared to 2.9% for the previous six consecutive months.

In December, 652,900 persons were employed and 19,850 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 672,750 statewide. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in December, down from 4.2% in November.

The unemployment rate figures for the state of Hawai‘i and the US are seasonally adjusted in accordance with US Bureau of Labor Statistics methodology. The not-seasonally adjusted rate for the state was 2.8% in December, compared to 3.1% in November.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Here in Maui County, the not-seasonally adjusted rate for the county was 3.4% in December, compared to 3.7% in November and 5.6% in December of the previous year.

In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs increased by 2,200 month-over-month, from November 2024 to December 2024. Job gains were experienced in Leisure & Hospitality (+900); Private Education & Health Services (+700); Other Services (+500); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+300); Construction (+100); and Information (+100).

Job losses occurred in Professional & Business Services (-100); and Manufacturing (-200). Government employment went down by 100 jobs.