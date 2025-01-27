Maui Surf Forecast for January 28, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 7-10 7-10 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:06 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:43 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:27 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A north swell is expected to continue through the week with a medium-period reinforcement Tuesday, followed by a larger swell likely to trigger a High Surf Advisory for north and east facing shores Friday into Saturday. Otherwise, surf along the east- facing shores not exposed to northerly swells will remain small each day.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small due to background south swells. Uncertainty increases during the second half of the week which could translate to a brief period of rough, short-period surf as the low develops and passes north of the area.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.