Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 28, 2025

January 27, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:06 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:43 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A north swell is expected to continue through the week with a medium-period reinforcement Tuesday, followed by a larger swell likely to trigger a High Surf Advisory for north and east facing shores Friday into Saturday. Otherwise, surf along the east- facing shores not exposed to northerly swells will remain small each day. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small due to background south swells. Uncertainty increases during the second half of the week which could translate to a brief period of rough, short-period surf as the low develops and passes north of the area. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
