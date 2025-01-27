Maui Surf Forecast for January 28, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|North winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|North winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A north swell is expected to continue through the week with a medium-period reinforcement Tuesday, followed by a larger swell likely to trigger a High Surf Advisory for north and east facing shores Friday into Saturday. Otherwise, surf along the east- facing shores not exposed to northerly swells will remain small each day.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small due to background south swells. Uncertainty increases during the second half of the week which could translate to a brief period of rough, short-period surf as the low develops and passes north of the area.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com