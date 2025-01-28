Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 29, 2025

January 28, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:45 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:12 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

                            sunny. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:39 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new north-northwest swell will continue to fill in tonight and should peak late tonight into Wednesday morning below advisory thresholds. A larger north swell should fill in later Thursday into Friday, which could reach advisory levels for north facing shores. Several reinforcing pulses are expected Friday into early next week as the swell veers more northeasterly and could produce advisory level surf along east facing shores due to the shift in swell direction this weekend. A moderate west-northwest swell will eventually move in with the overlapping north to northeast swells on Monday and peak on Tuesday. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small into Wednesday. Rough and choppy surf will develop along south and west facing shores from Wednesday night through Friday due to the strong kona winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
