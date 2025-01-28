Maui Surf Forecast for January 29, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:45 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:12 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:39 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new north-northwest swell will continue to fill in tonight and should peak late tonight into Wednesday morning below advisory thresholds. A larger north swell should fill in later Thursday into Friday, which could reach advisory levels for north facing shores. Several reinforcing pulses are expected Friday into early next week as the swell veers more northeasterly and could produce advisory level surf along east facing shores due to the shift in swell direction this weekend. A moderate west-northwest swell will eventually move in with the overlapping north to northeast swells on Monday and peak on Tuesday.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small into Wednesday. Rough and choppy surf will develop along south and west facing shores from Wednesday night through Friday due to the strong kona winds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.