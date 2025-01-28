Scam alert: Hawaii State FCU warns of new financial scam targeting residents

Hawaii State FCU is alerting Hawai‘i residents to a new text message and call scam aimed at stealing sensitive personal and account information. Screenshots courtesy of Hawaii State FCU

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union is alerting Hawai‘i residents to a new financial scam aimed at stealing sensitive personal and account information. The reported text message scheme employs a unique two-step process designed to trick recipients into sharing private banking details. Hawaii State FCU urges everyone to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect their financial security.

“Financial fraud is an unfortunate reality in today’s world, and scammers are constantly finding new ways to target individuals,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “At Hawaii State FCU, we’re committed to helping our members and the broader community stay informed and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their financial well-being.”

The Text Message Scam starts with a fraudulent text message asking the recipient to confirm a debit card or bill pay transaction. Shortly after responding, victims receive a call or additional text message from someone posing as a Hawaii State FCU representative, requesting online banking credentials, card details, or other personal information. The fraudsters then attempt to use this information to access accounts and transfer funds.

“Hawaii State FCU will never contact individuals by phone, email, or text to request sensitive information such as passwords, account numbers, or online banking credentials. We encourage everyone to be cautious when responding to unsolicited messages,” added Rosen.

Hawaii State FCU recommends the following tips to help safeguard personal information:

Never share sensitive information : Scammers often pose as trusted businesses to trick individuals into providing personal details like social security numbers, passwords, or account numbers. Most financial institutions, like Hawaii State FCU, will never request sensitive information through calls, texts, or emails.

: Scammers often pose as trusted businesses to trick individuals into providing personal details like social security numbers, passwords, or account numbers. Most financial institutions, like Hawaii State FCU, will never request sensitive information through calls, texts, or emails. Switch to eStatements : Scammers may steal mail, such as bank statements, to commit fraud or even change mailing addresses to intercept sensitive documents. eStatements provide secure, digital access to statements and reduce the risk of mail theft.

: Scammers may steal mail, such as bank statements, to commit fraud or even change mailing addresses to intercept sensitive documents. eStatements provide secure, digital access to statements and reduce the risk of mail theft. Be cautious online: Avoid oversharing personal details on social media. For example, posting vacation updates can alert scammers to an individual’s current location or an unoccupied home.

Avoid oversharing personal details on social media. For example, posting vacation updates can alert scammers to an individual’s current location or an unoccupied home. Use unique passwords: Protect online accounts with strong, different passwords. This limits the impact if one account is hacked or compromised in a data breach.

Hawaii State FCU members who suspect suspicious activity are encouraged to report it immediately through Hawaii State FCU’s Digital Banking or by calling the Member Service Call Center at 808-587-2700. For non-members, they should immediately contact their own financial institution to report the issue and secure their accounts.

For more tips and resources on fraud prevention, visit www.hawaiistatefcu.com/fraud-alerts/.