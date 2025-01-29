Maui News

High Wind Warning with gusts over 60 mph in the forecast

January 29, 2025, 2:41 PM HST
Updated January 29, 2:42 PM
A High Wind Warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for portions of Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Maui and Molokaʻi. The National Weather Service says the forecast calls for south winds of 25-35 mph with localized gusts of over 60 mph.

Winds will blow strongest over and near ridges and between gaps in terrain.

The NWS advises that damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

