Linn Nishikawa & Associates, Inc. receives 14th Web Excellence Award for MauiNuiStrong.info

Linn Nishikawa & Associates, Inc. was recently recognized with a 14th Web Excellence Award for its online disaster-relief platform developed for Maui County. Screenshot courtesy

Linn Nishikawa & Associates, Inc. has been recognized with a 14th Web Excellence Award for its work on www.MauiNuiStrong.info, an online disaster-relief platform developed for the County of Maui. The project earned top honors in the Government category for its efficient and impactful response to the Maui wildfires.

Initially created as a resource to support Maui County during the COVID-19 pandemic, the online platform was quickly transformed in just three days following the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires to address the critical needs of survivors and the community. The website became an essential tool for recovery efforts, offering over 500 curated resources, including housing assistance, volunteer opportunities and donation channels. It also enabled the community to engage in recovery efforts through tools such as the County’s unaccounted-for individuals list and an integrated live chat system, which handled hundreds of inquiries from residents, visitors and businesses.

“This recognition is a testament to the collaboration among the LNA team including Quovadis Design and Kirei Concepts; the County of Maui; and numerous recovery agencies and community stakeholders,” said Linn Nishikawa, president of LNA. “We are deeply honored to receive this award, which highlights our collective commitment to serving Maui during one of its most challenging times.”

The Web Excellence Awards is a globally recognized program that honors achievement in web development and digital solutions. For more information about MauiNuiStrong.info, visit www.MauiNuiStrong.info.