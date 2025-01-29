Water service outage in Haʻikū on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A scheduled water service outage will take place in Haʻikū on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

The Maui Department of Water Supply reports the following streets will be affected: intersection of Peʻahi Road and East Kuiaha Road heading towards Haʻikū Road, Waipuhia Place, Aloha ʻĀina Place, intersection of Pʻeahi Road and Kaupakalua Road, Lepo Street, Lepo Place, Upper Ulumalu Road to Pakanu Street, Kalipo Place, Waipalani Road to Pakanu Street, Kapuaʻi Road, Koʻolau Road, Lanikai Place, Mamao Place, Maluna Place, Intersection of Nolu Road to Kaupakalua Road, Maluaina Place, Ulumalu Road to Hāna Highway, Ulumalu Place, Kuloli Place, Leahi Place, Kealamauloa Place, Waha Place, Puu Place Alekanekelo Place, Une Place, Aliʻikoa Place, Laniloa Way, Kaokoa Way, Kamaliʻi Place, Opana Place, Heaʻaula Street Uaoa Loop, Uapolo Place, Intersection of Hāna Highway and Manawai Place to Hohani Place and Palulu Way.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 270-7633.

