Mālama Maui Nui opens submissions for 2025 Art of Trash and Trashion Show

January 30, 2025, 6:00 PM HST
Mālama Maui Nui has announced that submissions are now open for The Art of Trash & Trashion Show 2025, which will be featured at Maui Mall Villages from April 19 to May 17.

The Art of Trash & Trashion Show is an annual, juried exhibition that inspires the Maui Nui community to reimagine discarded resources as elements for creative inspiration. ​

All entries must be original work from artists who reside in Maui County and made from Maui’s abundance of discarded or waste material. Natural elements may be incorporated but not used as the main feature or in abundance. Jurors grade their selections based on transformation of material, good craftsmanship and overall creativity.

Artists can submit their work through the following forms:

Those interested in volunteering as a docent should access the volunteer waiver here. To learn more abotu The Art of Trash and Trashion Show 2025, visit MalamaMauiNui.org/ArtOfTrash.

Comments

