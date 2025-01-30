Maui Ocean Center to host monthly sleepovers, starting Feb. 28

Maui Ocean Center will host monthly sleepovers open to the public starting Friday, Feb. 28.



Children ages 7 to 12 and their chaperones are invited to “Sleep in the Deep” at the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit. The sleepover includes a bedtime movie with snacks in the Makai Theater along with a continental breakfast and a private showing of the “Humpbacks of Hawai‘i” 3D film the following morning.

PC: Maui Ocean Center

“We are excited to bring back our new and improved sleepover program,” said Tiara Fernandez, the aquarium’s education director. “Evening activities will include a scavenger hunt and craft projects, while in the morning guests can meet with a diver and learn how we feed the marine life under our care. We also plan to go behind the scenes and visit our coral nursery, which is home to rare and endemic corals.”



Public sleepovers must be booked at least two weeks in advance. In addition to Feb. 28, sleepover dates for 2025 are currently set for: March 28, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 12. Private sleepovers are also offered; however, they must be booked at least 30 days in advance.



Sleepover participants will get their hands stamped in the morning to allow admission to the aquarium that day. To learn more about Maui Ocean Center’s sleepover program, visit https://mauioceancenter.com/host-an-event/sleepinthedeep/