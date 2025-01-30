Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 14-18 14-18 10-15 West Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 4-6 South Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 3-5 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Southwest winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:02 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:07 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:36 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:43 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period N swell will rapidly build tonight, then gradually diminish Friday. Additionally, a powerful low passing north of the islands will produce a wide range of swells with directions ranging anywhere from the SW to NNE, with the largest pulse being a NW swell that will build on Friday. The locally generated wind waves that are making for sloppy surf along south and west facing shores will linger through Friday. Another N swell will arrive Sunday and peak Monday, producing high surf along north facing shores. A couple moderate sized WNW swells are also expected, a smaller one this weekend, and a slightly larger one from Monday into Wednesday with the peak on Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.