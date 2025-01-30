Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|14-18
|14-18
|14-18
|10-15
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|3-5
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a
chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:15 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-period N swell will rapidly build tonight, then gradually diminish Friday. Additionally, a powerful low passing north of the islands will produce a wide range of swells with directions ranging anywhere from the SW to NNE, with the largest pulse being a NW swell that will build on Friday. The locally generated wind waves that are making for sloppy surf along south and west facing shores will linger through Friday. Another N swell will arrive Sunday and peak Monday, producing high surf along north facing shores. A couple moderate sized WNW swells are also expected, a smaller one this weekend, and a slightly larger one from Monday into Wednesday with the peak on Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com