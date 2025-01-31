Schatz underscores urgent need for life-saving foreign aid

Senator Schatz’s full exchange when asked about the future of US relationships with the Philippines and Papua New Guinea. VC: Office of US Sen. Brian Schatz.

At Thursday’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the “Malign Influence of the People’s Republic of China at Home and Abroad: Recommendations for Policy Makers,” US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) underscored the importance of US leadership and global engagement in advancing American interests.

Using the Philippines and Papua New Guinea as examples, Schatz asked witnesses to lay out the dire consequences of US disengagement, as well as the opportunities it would create for the PRC.

Prior to his questioning, Schatz, who also serves as Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, addressed the Trump Administration’s recent foreign aid funding freeze, stating, “We really just, on a nonpartisan basis, have to keep the pressure on the State Department to effectuate the Secretary’s policy because right now there’s a ton of confusion, and these are faraway places, and the original stop work orders are still being observed in some places and not in others. The furloughs are in some places being undone and not in others, and this is not some policy question anymore. It’s a question of executing what the Secretary has asked. So I just ask that we continue to put pressure on a bipartisan basis and just to understand the urgency of the moment. Four days ago, I asked now how bad is this, and they said ‘babies dying by the weekend’ and so this is not the kind of thing that we can get back to on Monday. We all have to exert pressure and make sure that the State Department gets this right, and I’m talking about in the next 24 hours.”

Having recently discussed strengthening security and economic ties with the Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, Schatz asked, “I want to just start with the Philippines. As you know, they’re one of our closest allies. We have economic assistance arrangements, we have life-saving support that we provide, and of course we have a security partnership that’s lasted generations. If you were a senior CCP official, how would you view this freeze in foreign aid coming from the United States?”

Peter Mattis, President of the Jamestown Foundation, replied, “I would be looking to exploit the opportunity that is there. And over the years the political fluctuations in the Philippines have offered those opportunities. They’ve disrupted the relationship. They’ve disrupted partnership, and anything from Beijing’s perspective, or if I were… a senior official in the United Front Work Department, I would be doing everything I can to exploit whatever chaos is there in the US-Philippine relationship.”

Schatz then pivoted to the subject of Papua New Guinea (PNG), a country rich in natural resources, saying, “It’s at risk of becoming a foothold for PRC military expansion. But right now it has the highest HIV incidence in the Pacific, and it’s rising. It also has a lot of unexploded ordinance, and last year the Department of Defense signed an $864 million defense bill deal with Port Morrisby, so it seems to me that the Philippines is one question: we have a bilateral relationship that spans generations and is sturdy, like under Duterte less sturdy, but still solid even when we have a president who is an unreliable partner, but in places like PNG where to use… the domestic equivalent they’re sort of swing states they’re open for business… to being aligned with China, to being aligned with the United States, to playing both sides against the middle. I’m particularly concerned about smaller countries for whom a withholding of economic or military or life-saving support is not something they can sort of weather, and so I’m wondering if you can talk about PNG in particular.”

Dr. Melanie Hart, Senior Director of Global China Hub at Atlantic Council, answered, “Basically we’ve given Beijing a blank check and kneecapped the United States and the entire global pro-democracy movement. If you want to talk about PNG and their need for medicine, there is very clear pattern that, during the COVID crisis, Beijing forced nations around the world… to carry out its political edicts in exchange for COVID vaccines. I have no doubt that Beijing is already showing up in capitals where the United States is pulling back and saying here is your HIV medicine and guess what: here’s the three things you need to do for me today to get it.”

Schatz was recently named the Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, which appropriates billions of dollars in funding for the US Department of State, US Agency for International Development, and other critical agencies and programs that provide humanitarian aid, global health support, and economic and security assistance, among other things to those in need around the world.